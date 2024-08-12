Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Insider Andrew R. Schiesl Sells 15,381 Shares

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $1,380,290.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE IR traded down $1.21 on Monday, hitting $88.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,061,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,422. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.17 and a 200-day moving average of $91.38.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $558,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 261,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,218,000 after buying an additional 115,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.36.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

