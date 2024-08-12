InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 60,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 36,718 shares.The stock last traded at $5.84 and had previously closed at $6.02.

InnovAge Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in InnovAge by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,842,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its position in shares of InnovAge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after buying an additional 62,141 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in InnovAge by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in InnovAge in the second quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Featured Articles

