Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.33% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOCT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 19,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 49,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS:BOCT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.67. 5,247 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.64. The firm has a market cap of $175.01 million, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.65.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

