Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 23200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Inomin Mines Stock Down 16.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$957,750.00, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 3.92.

About Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the King's Point gold-copper-zinc project located Newfoundland; the Fleetwood zinc-copper-silver-gold property situated in the south-western British Columbia; the Beaver Magnesium-Nickle-Cobalt property located in the Cariboo region of south-central British Columbia; the Lynx Nickel property in British Columbia; and La Gitana and Pena Blanca Gold-Silver projects located in Mexico.

