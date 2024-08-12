Insider Buying: Air Canada (TSE:AC) Senior Officer Buys 1,900 Shares of Stock

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christophe Hennebelle acquired 1,900 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.70 per share, with a total value of C$29,830.00.

Shares of AC stock traded down C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$15.28. 762,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,368. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$14.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.12.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$41.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.59.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

