Insider Buying: Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Purchases 75,000 Shares of Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,111,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,380,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,920,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 150,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $4,066,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 150,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,511,000.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 150,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.76 per share, with a total value of $5,664,000.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 32,500 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.54 per share, with a total value of $1,220,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 82,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.44 per share, with a total value of $2,923,800.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 62,500 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,181,875.00.

On Thursday, July 18th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 200,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.29 per share, with a total value of $7,058,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $1,406,400.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 25,121 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.35 per share, for a total transaction of $837,785.35.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 100,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $3,291,000.00.

Appian Stock Performance

Shares of APPN stock opened at $28.23 on Monday. Appian Co. has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.55.

Institutional Trading of Appian

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 234.57% and a negative net margin of 18.80%. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APPN has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Appian from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair cut Appian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp lowered Appian from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

