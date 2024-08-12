Insider Buying: Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Chairman Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 636,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,339.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Up 0.1 %

APLE stock opened at $14.05 on Monday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.28.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.82 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APLE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple Hospitality REIT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth $36,260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,555,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,142 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 17.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,019,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,518,000 after purchasing an additional 881,217 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,105,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,977,000 after buying an additional 678,905 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 400.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 638,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after buying an additional 511,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.