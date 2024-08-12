Insider Buying: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,558.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $17.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 583.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $466.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.87 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 8,266.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,747,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,222,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 260,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 91,526 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 49,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 34,659 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 42,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BXMT. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Further Reading

