Insider Buying: Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Insider Acquires 4,600 Shares of Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 4,600 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.85 per share, with a total value of C$17,710.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 19th, Sime Armoyan acquired 25,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,250.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Sime Armoyan purchased 201,700 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$792,681.00.

Calfrac Well Services Price Performance

Calfrac Well Services stock traded up C$0.04 on Monday, reaching C$3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,882. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of C$338.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.79. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$3.75 and a twelve month high of C$6.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

