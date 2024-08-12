Insider Buying: Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Insider Purchases £38,758 in Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Lindsell bought 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of £775.16 ($990.62) per share, with a total value of £38,758 ($49,530.99).

Michael Lindsell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lindsell Train Investment Trust alerts:

On Monday, July 8th, Michael Lindsell bought 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of £823.60 ($1,052.52) per share, with a total value of £41,180 ($52,626.20).

On Thursday, June 13th, Michael Lindsell bought 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of £821.60 ($1,049.97) per share, with a total value of £41,080 ($52,498.40).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Stock Performance

LON LTI opened at GBX 762.49 ($9.74) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 822.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 817.14. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 713.92 ($9.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 964.40 ($12.32). The stock has a market cap of £1.52 million, a PE ratio of -83.06 and a beta of 0.55.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

About Lindsell Train Investment Trust

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 5,150 ($65.81) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Lindsell Train Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -56,284.15%.

(Get Free Report)

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.