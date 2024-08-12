Insider Buying: Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Insider Purchases £38,758 in Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Lindsell bought 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of £775.16 ($990.62) per share, with a total value of £38,758 ($49,530.99).
Michael Lindsell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 8th, Michael Lindsell bought 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of £823.60 ($1,052.52) per share, with a total value of £41,180 ($52,626.20).
- On Thursday, June 13th, Michael Lindsell bought 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of £821.60 ($1,049.97) per share, with a total value of £41,080 ($52,498.40).
LON LTI opened at GBX 762.49 ($9.74) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 822.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 817.14. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 713.92 ($9.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 964.40 ($12.32). The stock has a market cap of £1.52 million, a PE ratio of -83.06 and a beta of 0.55.
Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.
