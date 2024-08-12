Insider Buying: OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) CEO Buys $109,100.00 in Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,183 shares in the company, valued at $13,314,193.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Philip Austin Jr. Singleton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

On Thursday, August 1st, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 15,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.31 per share, for a total transaction of $334,650.00.

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $22.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $354.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.30. OneWater Marine Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $542.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.20 million. OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OneWater Marine

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneWater Marine

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 319.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

(Get Free Report)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.