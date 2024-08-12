Insider Buying: Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) Insider Acquires £237,082.08 in Stock

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Free Report) insider John Burgess bought 78,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.86) per share, with a total value of £237,082.08 ($302,980.29).

Pantheon International Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LON:PIN opened at GBX 306 ($3.91) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 312.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 318.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 37.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The firm has a market cap of £1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,060.00 and a beta of 0.73. Pantheon International PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 270 ($3.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 336 ($4.29).

About Pantheon International

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

