Insider Buying: Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) Insider Acquires £237,082.08 in Stock

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Free Report) insider John Burgess bought 78,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.86) per share, with a total value of £237,082.08 ($302,980.29).
Pantheon International Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of LON:PIN opened at GBX 306 ($3.91) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 312.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 318.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 37.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The firm has a market cap of £1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,060.00 and a beta of 0.73. Pantheon International PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 270 ($3.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 336 ($4.29).
About Pantheon International
