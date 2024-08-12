Insider Buying: Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Major Shareholder Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Adar1 Capital Management, Llc acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 127,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,958.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, August 12th, Adar1 Capital Management, Llc bought 3,000 shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $47,640.00.

Shares of PIRS stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.89. 12,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.21. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $41.78.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PIRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.95) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.71% and a negative return on equity of 57.57%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 140,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies.

