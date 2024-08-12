Insider Buying: Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Insider Buys 23,000 Shares of Stock

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Anderson purchased 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £27,370 ($34,977.64).

Urban Logistics REIT Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SHED traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 120 ($1.53). 496,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £457.46 million, a P/E ratio of -858.57 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 121.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.33. Urban Logistics REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 98.10 ($1.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 131 ($1.67).

Get Urban Logistics REIT alerts:

Urban Logistics REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.35 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from Urban Logistics REIT’s previous dividend of $3.25. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Urban Logistics REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5,714.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 142 ($1.81) price objective on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on SHED

About Urban Logistics REIT

(Get Free Report)

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Logistics REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Logistics REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.