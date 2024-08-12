Insider Buying: Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) CEO Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) CEO M. Jason Pigott acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $94,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 169,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,373.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Vital Energy Stock Up 0.3 %
Vital Energy stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.67. The stock had a trading volume of 724,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 3.22. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $62.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.62.
Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $476.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.76 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have commented on VTLE. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vital Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.09.
Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.
