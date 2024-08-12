Insider Buying: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Acquires $12,735,000.00 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) CEO Henry Schuck acquired 1,500,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $12,735,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,788,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,080,128.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $19.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.68 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 955.2% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 598.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

