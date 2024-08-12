Insider Selling: Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Director Sells 67,330 Shares of Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $4,814,768.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,779,434.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $72.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $80.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.19 and a 200 day moving average of $58.97.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $409.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 133.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 27,124 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth $565,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 226,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 126,114 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at $7,305,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,299,000 after purchasing an additional 100,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATGE shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Adtalem Global Education

About Adtalem Global Education

(Get Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.