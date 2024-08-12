Insider Selling: Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Director Sells 67,330 Shares of Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $4,814,768.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,779,434.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $72.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $80.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.19 and a 200 day moving average of $58.97.
Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $409.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATGE shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.
