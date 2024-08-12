Insider Selling: IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Sells $8,152,242.38 in Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 50,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total value of $8,152,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,134,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,245,713.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IES Price Performance

IESC stock opened at $164.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.59. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.75 and a 12 month high of $184.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Get IES alerts:

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IESC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IESC. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IES by 258.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in IES by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in IES in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IES during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 252.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About IES

(Get Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.