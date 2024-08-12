Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells $148,773.46 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total transaction of $148,773.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,496.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul John Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceNow alerts:

On Monday, May 20th, Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total value of $463,389.50.

On Monday, May 13th, Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW opened at $811.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $850.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $757.14 and a 200-day moving average of $755.55. The stock has a market cap of $166.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.75, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $842.22.

Read Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.