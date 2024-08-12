Insider Selling: Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Director Sells 925 Shares of Stock

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) Director Robert F. Carney sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $41,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFBC traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.13. 29,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,384. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.70. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $118.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Sound Financial Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFBC. Stilwell Value LLC raised its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 407,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,911,000 after acquiring an additional 28,845 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

