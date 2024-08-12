Insider Selling: Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) CEO Sells 68,659 Shares of Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Casalena sold 68,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $3,033,354.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,698,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,031,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Anthony Casalena also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Squarespace alerts:

On Monday, July 15th, Anthony Casalena sold 59,882 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,621,633.96.

On Monday, July 1st, Anthony Casalena sold 60,012 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $2,611,722.24.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Anthony Casalena sold 150,000 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $6,543,000.00.

Squarespace Stock Performance

Shares of SQSP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.17. 942,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,135. Squarespace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -883.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SQSP shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Squarespace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SQSP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Squarespace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Squarespace by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,284,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Squarespace by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,699,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,114,000 after purchasing an additional 354,057 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Squarespace by 19.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,769,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,225,000 after purchasing an additional 292,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,637,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,643,000 after purchasing an additional 317,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,938,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Squarespace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.