Insider Selling: The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Insider Sells $1,539,260.64 in Stock

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) insider James Morgan Roche sold 36,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $1,539,260.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 396,815 shares in the company, valued at $16,650,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Trading Down 0.3 %

BWIN stock opened at $41.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $44.87.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $339.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.95 million. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The Baldwin Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

