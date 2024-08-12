Insider Selling: The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Major Shareholder Sells $3,122,509.20 in Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 78,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $3,122,509.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,441,022 shares in the company, valued at $337,134,418.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 118,172 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $4,770,603.64.

On Friday, August 2nd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 169,467 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $7,134,560.70.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 164,877 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $6,448,339.47.

On Monday, July 29th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 158,090 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $6,141,796.50.

On Friday, July 26th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 103,926 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $4,058,310.30.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 214,732 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $8,368,106.04.

On Monday, July 22nd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 135,241 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $4,775,359.71.

On Friday, July 19th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 65,636 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $2,239,500.32.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 69,637 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $2,424,063.97.

On Monday, July 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 93,187 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $2,954,027.90.

NASDAQ CG opened at $39.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.75. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $50.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.21%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 21,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CG. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

