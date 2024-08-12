Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Sells $652,785.80 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 4,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $652,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,514.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $162.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -479.09 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $171.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.01.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.84 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 0.84%. TransMedics Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $117.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.88.
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
