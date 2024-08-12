Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Sells $652,785.80 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 4,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $652,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,514.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $162.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -479.09 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $171.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.01.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.84 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 0.84%. TransMedics Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,804,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $117.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TMDX

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.