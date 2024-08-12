Insider Selling: Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) SVP Sells $1,192,299.29 in Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total value of $1,192,299.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,152.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wingstop Stock Up 0.1 %

WING opened at $371.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $391.89 and its 200-day moving average is $365.71. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $431.03.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.04 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

WING has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised Wingstop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $377.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 4,651.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 542.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $2,130,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

