Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) CEO Sells $1,487,024.29 in Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $1,487,024.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,956,967.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSP traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.59. 152,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,452. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.04 and a 52 week high of $119.40.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Insperity had a return on equity of 138.16% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSP. StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,210,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,534,000 after purchasing an additional 224,772 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 398,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,687,000 after acquiring an additional 116,226 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 226,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,514,000 after acquiring an additional 42,869 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,956,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 279.1% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 57,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 42,088 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

