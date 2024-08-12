Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $201.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $255.20.

Shares of IBP stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $212.32. The stock had a trading volume of 19,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,986. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $106.01 and a one year high of $281.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.79. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.29. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 44.93%. The business had revenue of $692.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $449,121.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $838,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

