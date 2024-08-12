Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

INTC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a hold rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Intel Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $19.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Intel has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $51.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intel will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,333,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $674,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 45,449 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 24,004 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

