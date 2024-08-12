InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Hits New 12-Month High at $140.60

Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $140.60 and last traded at $140.52, with a volume of 35180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

InterDigital Stock Down 0.2 %

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.65 and a 200 day moving average of $110.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In other news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of InterDigital

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 78,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,926 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,309,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,987,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 1,380.5% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 32,320 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 30,137 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Articles

