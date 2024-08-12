International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Down 0.5%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $189.00 and last traded at $190.56. 451,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,386,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $173.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,045,000 after purchasing an additional 80,474 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

