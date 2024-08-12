International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Raised to $102.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.07.

NYSE:IFF traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $96.33. The stock had a trading volume of 333,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,901. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $101.89. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.64 and a 200 day moving average of $89.18.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.38%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,778,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,919,000 after purchasing an additional 344,377 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 4,011,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $381,917,000 after buying an additional 80,558 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,360,000 after acquiring an additional 33,548 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,895,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $163,003,000 after acquiring an additional 162,179 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,244,000 after acquiring an additional 123,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

