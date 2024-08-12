International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 68.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 95.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 47,385 shares in the last quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth about $9,736,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth about $1,879,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in International Money Express by 27.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 324,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after buying an additional 69,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the first quarter valued at $562,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMXI stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.82. 194,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,784. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $23.28. The firm has a market cap of $549.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $171.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.89 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 9.02%. International Money Express’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMXI. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Money Express from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of International Money Express from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Money Express presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

