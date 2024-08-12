Internet Computer Trading 0.3% Higher This Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 12th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $3.37 billion and $90.94 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for about $7.20 or 0.00012066 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00035616 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006817 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008521 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 521,590,275 coins and its circulating supply is 468,501,650 coins. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.