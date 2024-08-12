Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,500 shares, a growth of 265.8% from the July 15th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCU. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 49,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 688,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 211,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 362,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 29,079 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,740. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.32.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

