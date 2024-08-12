Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Shares Sold by Sterling Financial Group Inc.

Sterling Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sterling Financial Group Inc. owned 1.77% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSMW. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after buying an additional 216,391 shares in the last quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 144,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,947 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 89,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter.

BSMW traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $25.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,001. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.41. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0732 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

