Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,539,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,323,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,523,000. Finally, ETF Store Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SPLV stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.05 and a 200 day moving average of $64.90. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $68.75.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

