Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) Position Boosted by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 80,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IDHQ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.11. 181,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,898. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $31.59. The firm has a market cap of $281.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.25.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.