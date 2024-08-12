Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for August 12th (CTAS, ECL, EFX, FDS, FICO, IT, MCO, MSCI, ROL, SPGI)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, August 12th:

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS). They issued an underweight rating and a $735.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL). They issued an overweight rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS). They issued an equal weight rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $2,100.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT). They issued an underweight rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO). They issued an overweight rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL). They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK). They issued an overweight rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock.

