Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for August 12th (CTAS, ECL, EFX, FDS, FICO, IT, MCO, MSCI, ROL, SPGI)

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, August 12th:

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS). They issued an underweight rating and a $735.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL). They issued an overweight rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS). They issued an equal weight rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $2,100.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT). They issued an underweight rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO). They issued an overweight rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL). They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK). They issued an overweight rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock.

