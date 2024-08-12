IOTA (MIOTA) Price Up 10.9% Over Last Week

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. IOTA has a market capitalization of $453.15 million and $8.38 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000719 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000900 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.
IOTA Profile
IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,382,607,068 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.
Buying and Selling IOTA
