IOTA (MIOTA) Price Up 10.9% Over Last Week

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. IOTA has a market capitalization of $453.15 million and $8.38 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000900 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,382,607,068 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

