Ipsos SA (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) Short Interest Up 1,900.0% in July

Ipsos SA (OTCMKTS:IPSOFGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 1,900.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.0 days.

Ipsos Price Performance

Shares of IPSOF stock remained flat at $65.11 during mid-day trading on Monday. Ipsos has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $72.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.34.

Ipsos Company Profile



Ipsos SA, through its subsidiaries, provides survey-based research services for companies and institutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers services in the information production and analysis chain, including data collection, data processing and integration, data analysis, information delivery and presentation, and information activation.

Further Reading

