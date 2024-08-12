Ipsos SA (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) Short Interest Up 1,900.0% in July

Ipsos SA (OTCMKTS:IPSOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 1,900.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.0 days.
Ipsos Price Performance
Shares of IPSOF stock remained flat at $65.11 during mid-day trading on Monday. Ipsos has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $72.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.34.
Ipsos Company Profile
