Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Gap Down to $7.51

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.51, but opened at $7.35. Iris Energy shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 1,154,943 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IREN has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Iris Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Iris Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.60.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.41 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iris Energy Limited will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iris Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Iris Energy by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,954,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 717,843 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 23.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,837,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 351,774 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Iris Energy by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 356,752 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,139,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Iris Energy by 719.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 232,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 203,976 shares during the period. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

