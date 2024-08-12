iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 2.2% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $23,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $58.79. 849,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,130. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $60.66.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

