iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.62

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.62 and last traded at $33.49, with a volume of 643207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.50.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEFA. Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 891.2% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 159.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,009.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 73.8% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

