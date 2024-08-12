iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Short Interest Update

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the July 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GNMA Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 159,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 38,068 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 67.9% during the second quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $44.11. 37,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,632. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.15. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $44.89.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares GNMA Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1473 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

