iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Holdings Boosted by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 82.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,519 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gimbal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,319,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 122,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 536,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,483,000 after buying an additional 73,074 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

INDA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.79. 3,662,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.04. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

