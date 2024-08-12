iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.84

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.84 and last traded at $55.67, with a volume of 2647546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.79.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI India ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 25,969.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 602,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,431,000 after purchasing an additional 600,662 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,203,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 79,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

