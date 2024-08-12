iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.02

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.02 and last traded at $86.69, with a volume of 2980510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.82.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.76.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.