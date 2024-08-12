iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,308 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

USMV traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,980,510 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.76.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

