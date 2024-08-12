iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Sets New 12-Month High at $186.39

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $186.39 and last traded at $185.14, with a volume of 501532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $184.65.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,815,000 after purchasing an additional 213,637 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Further Reading

