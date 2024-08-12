iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Increased by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,967,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,478 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 200.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,545,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,066 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,158,000 after buying an additional 1,604,659 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,725,000 after buying an additional 1,593,875 shares during the period. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,134,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.41. 1,416,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,280,694. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.12. The firm has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $97.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

